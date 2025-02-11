Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Senior citizens give away gift cards and life advice at Anderson University

The event hoped to spread random acts of kindness.
WRTV's Taj Simmons shows us how a group of seniors is spreading kindness in Anderson.
anderson kindness 1.jpg
anderson kindness 2.jpg
anderson kindness 6.jpg
anderson kindness 7.jpg
anderson kindness 3.jpg
Posted

ANDERSON — Anderson University students will learn a lot in textbooks and classes, but they may have learned some of their most important lessons through ordinary conversations with senior citizens.

anderson kindness 6.jpg

Residents of the Primrose Retirement Community dropped by the university Tuesday morning to share random acts of kindness with the students. They handed out Amazon cards and encouraged the students to keep doing well in their classes.

"Sometimes we only talk with them for a minute, but it can be worth a lot just to say I care," said John Wrightsman, one of the Primrose residents who participated in the random act of kindness.

anderson kindness 2.jpg

Wrightsman and fellow Primrose resident Walter Ellsworth are both 93 years old. They say the experience at Anderson University left them feeling young and hopeful.

"It's just a little easier to talk to young people," Ellsworth said. "Back when I was that age, there weren't many gifts. People couldn't afford it."

anderson kindness 7.jpg

"It's very invigorating for me, it gives me something to do for a change," Wrightsman said.

Ellsworth spent a portion of his time talking with Anderson student Landon Bear.

anderson kindness 3.jpg

"It's extremely valuable to speak to someone older than you that has a lot more wisdom than you," Bear said. "Relationships are king. They're the most important thing in life and as long as you establish those relationships, they can take you a long way."

Primrose residents have dropped by Anderson University to spread random acts of kindness every year for the past eight years.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.