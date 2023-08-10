Seniors left without hot water for 2 weeks at southside affordable housing complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Green Park Terrace, a senior housing facility for low-income seniors, didn't have hot water for about two weeks.

"It's downright maddening," said Linda Stroble.

No hot water for weeks at Green Park Terrace has made life even more challenging for Stroble.

"I have a caregiver. She takes and heats water on the stove. I put my hand in it to make sure it's right temp and she dumps it all over me. That's the only way of getting a shower and it's a hard way to do it," said Stroble.

The affordable housing complex is for seniors 62 and older and is owned by the National Church Residences.

Management wasn't in the office today but plumbers were on-site working to replace the water boiler.

Letters were sent to residents earlier in the week saying, "We are now waiting on the plumber to get the part and come replace our current hot water heater. I know this is taking a toll on everyone. I'm working diligently to get our hot water back on. I apologize for the inconvenience, and we are working to get someone to come in and get the hot water back on ASAP. If you have any questions or concerns don't hesitate to call the office. Again, I apologize please reach out to the local gyms, churches and YMCA to get a shower."

Several residents told WRTV about the inconvenience they experienced.

"They were boiling water to do dishes and they were going to public places to shower. I can't do that," said Stroble.

"They are running the risk of catching infections because they can't sterilize anything. They use boiling water and risk possibly scolding themselves," said Paula Smith.

Smith's mother lives there. She's frustrated and says although the hot water has been restored, the seniors are fearful this will happen again due to the overload of people needing showers.

She's hoping for a long term solution.

"10 plus days without hot water is something to me that is unacceptable for any human, not just a senior," said Smith.



Green Park Terrace's hot water went out the evening of July 27.

Once the issue was identified by their maintenance tech, the property management team contacted professional plumbers in the area right away. The heat exchanger in the water boiler needed to be replaced.

The team searched for a plumber who either had the part in stock or who could get the part the quickest.

Once the plumber received the part, they made the repair on Wednesday, August 9, but the plumber realized there was another control component that needed replaced. It was fixed earlier today.



It expects once the hot water usage drops off overnight, the water tank will have time to catch up and heat the water in time for Friday morning.