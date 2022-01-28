Several apartments damaged in blaze at Chesterfield complex

CHESTERFIELD — Several apartments were damaged and two first responders suffered minor injuries as the result of a blaze at the Skyview Apartments complex late Thursday, an official said.

A building within the complex, located at 12 Skyview Dr., suffered fire damage in two apartment units and an attic while other units were damaged by smoke and water, said Todd Harmeson, East Madison Fire Territory's public information officer.

Responders were dispatched about 5:42 p.m. after receiving a call for a kitchen fire at the apartment complex. Residents and their pets from eight apartments, including those from neighboring units, were evacuated.

"Crews immediately began an aggressive interior attack," Harmeson said.

A hallway in a common area of the building stopped the flames from spreading south to four adjacent apartments, Harmeson said.

Two responders — a firefighter and a Chesterton police officer — were treated for injuries. The firefighter suffered a minor hand injury and was treated at the scene while the officer suffered a minor medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.

Two apartment residents reported suffering smoke inhalation but declined to be taken to a hospital.

Residents displaced by the fire were assisted by the American Red Cross, and the damaged building was boarded up.

An investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing.