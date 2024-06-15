Several children, 1 adult injured in east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Several children and an adult were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Friday evening.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the area of 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found multiple vehicles that had crashed.

IFD says an extrication task force responded to the scene to help get an adult male driver out of one of the vehicles involved. The vehicle rolled three times after it was struck.

Several children and an adult were transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions. IFD did not specify how many children were involved.

The events leading up to the crash are still being investigated.

