Severe storm destroys homes at west side mobile home park

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is in the hospital recovering from a broken arm after a massive storm system moved through the heart of central Indiana, hitting a trailer park on Indianapolis' west side Friday night.

Residents of the Garden City Mobile Home Park tell WRTV that the storm snapped trees, flooded roads, and caused severe damage to their property.

"There’s a woman they said in the back bedroom asleep when a tree fell on the trailer, and she made it out without a scratch!" James Masters, a resident, said.

Another neighbor, Steven Kennington, told WRTV he acted quickly to check on his neighbors when the weather worsened.

"The trees and stuff started falling. I looked out the window, and you could see the tree swing. I came out once it died down. I had to run over here… couldn't get in their trailer, so I ran up and slid under the tree to make sure they were all right," Kennington said.

Resident Megan Adams said a tree came out of nowhere and entered her home through the roof, hitting her leg.

"My daughter was going by the room, warning me about the thunderstorm, and as they walk past this one, the tree limb came through and hit my ankle and leg," Adams said.

Adams said she was still able to get up and help her family.

"Once I realized I was okay, I got up to get my daughters to their dads and out of harm's way," Adams continued.

Despite the massive property damage, neighbors are thankful to be alive.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. Marguerite Incardone contributed to this story.

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