Severe storms cause two fatalities, damage across Indiana

On Sunday, a powerful storm system swept through central Indiana, resulting in two fatalities and widespread damage across several counties. Over 25 million Americans faced enhanced risks of severe weather, particularly in the middle Mississippi Valley and lower Ohio Valley.

The National Weather Service reported that much of the damage stemmed from high winds and hail, with gusts exceeding 60 mph. Tornado warnings were issued in Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew, and Decatur counties.

Tragically, two fatalities were confirmed by NWS. In Valparaiso, severe crosswinds overturned a tractor-trailer, killing 34-year-old Jagbir Singh from Ontario, Canada. In Millersburg, Elkhart County, severe weather caused an Amish buggy to overturn, leading to another death.

Several counties reported numerous downed trees and power lines obstructing roadways, especially in hard-hit areas like Bartholomew County.

Bartholomew County Sheriff

Bartholomew County Sheriff

NWS is currently assessing the damage in Monroe, Brown and Bartholomew counties on Monday and may confirm a tornado.