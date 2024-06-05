Sewage backup at mobile home community concerns residents

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a Wayne Township mobile home community found themselves in a smelly situation this week.

The West Glen Manufactured Home Community confirmed with WRTV their sewer line malfunctioned. Several residents said the backup left their yard flooded with sewage water.

"I left the trash business because I had fecal matter fall on me...I wanted to get out of it, and now I live behind it," said West Glen Village resident Jason Daniels. "I'm not about it."

"It smelled like you were in an outhouse and sitting in 150-degree weather," added his neighbor, Robin Evans. "My house smelled so bad, I had to go to the convenience store and buy incense to keep the smell down."

West Glen Village told WRTV the sewer situation is under control.

In a statement, a spokesperson said:

"A sewer backup was reported at West Glen Village on June 3, and was cleared by June 4. The sewer is fully functioning and we are working with the Department of Health to complete an inspection of the area."

The Marion County Department of Health confirmed with WRTV it received a complaint about the situation on Wednesday and will launch its own investigation.

While the sewage water has dried up, there are still several remnants of the leak visible in the area such as used wet wipes.

Daniels said he is uncomfortable letting his children outside until the situation has been cleared by the health department.

"You tell a four-year-old that there's poopy water back there and he understands, but the two-year-old, she doesn't fully understand yet," Daniels said. "They're running around the yard barefoot and I don't want my kids to get a serious illness."

West Glen Village is owned by RHP Properties, a Michigan-based company which bills itself as the nation's largest owner of manufactured home communities.