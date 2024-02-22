Shannon Sharpe kicks off Steward Speakers 2023-2024 season

INDIANAPOLIS — An NFL legend is kicking off the Steward Speakers 2023-2024 season in Indianapolis.

Shannon Sharpe will appear at the Annual Black History Celebration sponsored by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in partnership with Steward Speakers, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and will speak at Warren Central Performing Arts Center at 5:30 p.m.

Steward Speakers is known for bringing prominent national figures to Indianapolis with a focus on promoting equity in education for black and brown students.

This year, Steward Speakers is highlighting "Sports & Education and the African American Influence."

Sharpe currently appears on “First Take” with Steven A. Smith and is the host of hit podcast Club Shay Shay,

He is a NFL Hall of Famer, former Pro Bowler, and Three Time Super Bowl Champion.