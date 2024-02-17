Shaq says Kountry Kitchen is the ‘best soul food spot ever’

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans and celebrities have flocked to Indianapolis from around the country this weekend for the NBA All-Star Game, and with that they are experiencing the city’s foodscape as well.

Even NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has shared his thoughts on the best eatery around town.

Shaq posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying he thought Kountry Kitchen, located at 1831 N. College Ave., has the “best soul food ever.”

i’m n indiana for the all star game and the best soul food spot ever is Kountry Kitchen at 1831 N College Ave. OMG macaroni on point — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 17, 2024

The longtime Indianapolis staple just reopened in October after the effects of a fire and the COVID-19 pandemic briefly shut down its doors.