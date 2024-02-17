Watch Now
Shaq says Kountry Kitchen is the ‘best soul food spot ever’

Posted at 12:47 AM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 00:48:14-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans and celebrities have flocked to Indianapolis from around the country this weekend for the NBA All-Star Game, and with that they are experiencing the city’s foodscape as well.

Even NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has shared his thoughts on the best eatery around town.

Shaq posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying he thought Kountry Kitchen, located at 1831 N. College Ave., has the “best soul food ever.”

 

The longtime Indianapolis staple just reopened in October after the effects of a fire and the COVID-19 pandemic briefly shut down its doors.

