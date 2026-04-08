Sheetz to expand into Indiana with 100 stores, 3,000 jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — Another major convenience store is setting its sights on the Hoosier State.

Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain Sheetz announced Wednesday it will expand into Indiana over the next decade.

The company plans to open 100 stores across the state, representing nearly $1 billion in investment and more than 3,000 jobs.

Sheetz announced it will open its first Indiana locations in the greater Indianapolis area next year. Specific locations and opening dates will be announced at a later date.

President and CEO Travis Sheetz said Hoosiers have asked for the store to come to the state.

"Over the past several years, we have received a significant number of inquiries from Indiana residents who want to see Sheetz in their communities," Sheetz said. "It is an exciting time for Sheetz, and we look forward to giving customers everything they need in one stop, creating quality jobs and being a positive force in the Indiana communities we serve.”

The chain offers made-to-order food available 24/7, including breakfast all day, subs, sandwiches, pizza, chicken, salads, cold brew, milkshakes and smoothies.

Sheetz stores feature mobile pickup lanes, indoor and outdoor seating, groceries, touch-free restrooms, free Wi-Fi and more.

According to the company, each Sheetz location employs 30-35 people. The company was named to Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list, offering competitive pay and benefits including medical and dental insurance, 12-week fully paid maternity leave, 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement and flexible schedules.

To mark its Indiana entry, Sheetz donated $25,000 to Special Olympics Indiana.

Sheetz currently operates more than 830 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Michigan. All locations are open 24/7, 365 days a year.

The family-owned company was established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 27,000 people.