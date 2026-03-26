Shelby County Coroner identifies body found in Big Blue River as missing person

SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Coroner has confirmed that the body found in the Big Blue River on Sunday is 61-year-old Lyle Stanton of Shelbyville.

ISP

Stanton was last seen on March 3, and a Silver Alert was issued on March 15.

According to previous reporting, the body was found in the Big Blue River in the area of West Washington Avenue.

The cause and manner of death are still being determined by the Shelby County Coroner's Office.

The Shelbyville Police Department is actively investigating and is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Investigations Division at 317-398-5108.

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