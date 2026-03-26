Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

Shelby County Coroner identifies body found in Big Blue River as missing person

A Silver Alert was issued for Lyle Stanton on March 15
shelbyville police file.png
WRTV
FILE PHOTO: Shelbyville Police Department
shelbyville police file.png
Posted

SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Coroner has confirmed that the body found in the Big Blue River on Sunday is 61-year-old Lyle Stanton of Shelbyville.

BMV+photo+SA+010-2025+Lyle+Stanton (1).bmp

Stanton was last seen on March 3, and a Silver Alert was issued on March 15.

According to previous reporting, the body was found in the Big Blue River in the area of West Washington Avenue.

The cause and manner of death are still being determined by the Shelby County Coroner's Office.

The Shelbyville Police Department is actively investigating and is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Investigations Division at 317-398-5108.
__