Shelby County, Shelbyville prepares for potential flooding

SHELBYVILLE — Areas of Shelby County are being evacuated ahead of major flooding expected this weekend.

An evacuation order was issued Friday for those living in low-lying areas and areas prone to flooding.

The water was rising at Brandywine Creek on Friday, but Ginny and Douglas Powers stayed put.

“We’re just gonna hang here and when it goes down," Ginny said. "Hope for the best," Douglas said.

They’re not the only ones hunkering down at home.

Eli Wood stocked up on bags of sand to secure his home in case of flooding.

“Our biggest challenge is we have a basement set of stairs and when the water levels rise, the water tends to come down the basement stairs," Wood said.

Shelby County Emergency Management filled 400 bags with sand for neighbors to pick up Friday.

Director Denis Ratekin says his crews were out assessing the local rivers and creeks all day.

“We will get waters as high as four to five feet deep. Our river rescue team will have to go in and use their boats to get the people out," Ratekin said.

Ratekin strongly urges folks in affected areas to evacuate.

If you happen to drive by flooded roadways — remember to turn around, don’t drown.

“The deep water and swiftly moving water will take your car off the roadway. More than likely it’s gonna put you out into a river, which is even more dangerous," Ratekin said.

The Red Cross set up an emergency shelter at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

The address is 500 Frank Street.

It will be open 24/7 for those who have no where else to go.

For any assistance or more information, residents can contact Shelby County EMA at 317-392-6308.

Authorities emphasize the importance of staying alert to emergency notifications and taking immediate action to protect oneself, family, and property.

