Jeff Air soars to Shelbyville: flight school secures new home

SHELBYVILLE — After a sudden lease termination by the City of Greenwood, Jeff Air Pilot Services will relocate its operations to Shelbyville Municipal Airport. Officials say the move will ensure that the flight school’s students, veterans, and aviation professionals across Central Indiana experience no interruption in their training.

The transition to Shelbyville Municipal Airport will begin on March 15th, with full flight school operations resuming on April 1st. Jeff Air’s location in Anderson, location will remain operational, and both sites are pursuing FAA approval for advanced training.

“Our move to Shelbyville is an opportunity to expand and enhance our services for pilots and students across Central Indiana,” said a representative from Jeff Air. “While we were deeply disappointed by the City of Greenwood’s decision, we are incredibly grateful for the support of Shelbyville Municipal Airport and their commitment to fostering aviation education."

Despite the challenges of relocation, Jeff Air says it remains focused on providing high-quality flight training. Officials also say the school’s partnership with Indiana Wesleyan University will continue, providing students with hands-on aviation education. Jeff Air has also applied to the Veterans Administration to ensure veterans can use their GI Bill benefits at both the Anderson and Shelbyville locations.