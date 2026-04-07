Shelbyville city council advances plans for multibillion-dollar data center

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelbyville City Council advanced plans for a multibillion-dollar data center as a large crowd filled the high school auditorium Monday night.

The council voted 4-2, with one abstention. The vote approved annexation and zoning for 429 acres. The land would combine with city-owned property for a data center spanning more than 575 acres. San Francisco-based Prologis would build up to 13 buildings on the site.

Prologis

The acreage sits east of the Interstate 74 interchange for State Road 44.

City officials said next steps include reviewing site design plans. The city must also coordinate utilities and capacity. Noise mitigation measures, development standards and permitting requirements need approval. Regulatory approvals may also be needed.

The first public hearing happened Jan. 5. The city's Plan Commission gave the zoning request an unfavorable recommendation two days later.

Opponents have raised environmental and health concerns about the project.

Shelbyville has 19,500 residents. The city sits about 40 minutes southeast of downtown Indianapolis.