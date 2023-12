SHELBYVILLE — The Shelbyville Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Karla Coc-Chor is 16-years-old and has been missing since Dec. 18 at 6 a.m.

Police believe Karla could be in the company of Rigoberto Vicente and they could be on the east side of Indianapolis.

Karla's native language is Spanish and she speaks limited English.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyra Peoples with the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-5148 or your local police department.