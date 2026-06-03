Sheriff: 19-year-old died, 3 injured in Bartholomew County crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WRTV) — A 19-year-old man died, and three other people were hurt in an afternoon crash of their vehicle at a rural intersection in northwestern Bartholomew County, the sheriff's office said in a Tuesday night news release.

The release did not give the names of anyone involved or what type of vehicle was involved. It was the only vehicle in the crash.

The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North County Road 325 West and Lowell Road. That's just west of the Lowell Road bridge over the Driftwood River, and about 2-1/2 miles northwest of the I-69 interchange for State Road 46.

The 19-year-old man died at the crash scene, the release said. Two other occupants were taken by ambulance to Indianapolis-area hospitals. The third occupant, who was trapped inside the vehicle, required extraction and was then flown to an Indianapolis-area hospital.

The Bartholomew County Accident Reconstruction Team was working to determine the cause and manner of the accident.

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