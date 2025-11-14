Sheriff's office playfully "cracks down" on students using viral "6-7" phrase

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — School Resource Officers with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office staged a humorous "raid" at a local elementary school this week, targeting students who've been using the popular phrase "6-7."

The sheriff's office posted a video to their Facebook page that quickly went viral, reaching 175K views. The clip shows officers entering the school and announcing a fake county ordinance banning the phrase.

"6-7 county ordinance is now illegal," an officer can be heard saying in the video.

The playful initiative was designed as a way to "keep parents sane during this time," according to the sheriff's office, as the phrase has apparently become a popular trend among local students.

In the video, officers enter the school cafeteria, where students can be seen doing hand gestures associated with the phrase. Multiple students are shown receiving mock tickets for using "6-7" throughout the building.

One officer explains the fake law to a classroom of students: "It is now against the law to use the words six and seven unless using them in a math problem or someone's age."

Despite the officers' efforts, the kids didn't give up easily and continued using the phrase throughout the visit. The video shows a student proudly holding their "ticket" near the end, along with a disclaimer: "No kids were harmed in the handing out of these tickets."