Shooting along popular Kirkwood Avenue in Bloomington injures 9

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WRTV) — Police are trying to learn what exactly led up to a shooting that resulted in multiple victims in a popular downtown area right outside IU Bloomington's campus early Sunday morning.

Shots first rang out around 12:25 a.m.

A Bloomington Police Department officer stationed in the 400 block of Kirkwood Avenue, just east of IU Bloomington's campus, was monitoring a large crowd when they heard gunshots.

Multiple shots were fired, and the crowd scattered.

Police say it was not clear as of 3 a.m. how many people were hit directly by gunfire or how many suffered injuries from bullet fragments.

Nine people arrived at nearby hospitals with injuries from the shooting: five were transported from the scene, one was taken by police squad car, two by personal vehicles, and one by ambulance from a nearby gas station.

The IU Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, and Indiana State Police assisted at the scene.

Bloomington police have not identified any suspects, and it was unclear if any of the victims were IU students.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Chris Scott at 812-339-4477.