Shooting at Fort Wayne mall leaves two injured; police say one suspect is still at large

FORT WAYNE — Two people were injured during a shooting at a Fort Wayne mall on Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall around 2:30 p.m.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates that a shooting occurred in the food court area of the mall.

Police suspect that two males armed with guns were involved, with one actually doing the shooting.

One person was shot in a lower extremity and the victim’s condition is non-life threatening.

Police said another victim may have fractured a lower extremity as people were fleeing. That victim’s condition has also been determined to be non-life threatening. Both were transported to a local hospital.

Currently, the Fort Wayne police have arrested one person in connection with the shooting, however they said the actual shooting suspect is still at-large.

The person that has been arrested will be preliminary charged with Level 6 Felony Criminal Recklessness, Level 6 Felony Intimidation, and Misdemeanor Resisting Law Enforcement – Fleeing.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201.