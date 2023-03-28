One person dies after being shot on east side , suspect in custody

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting on the east side of Indy on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot at Orion Avenue and S Bancroft Street at approximately 6:10 p.m.

This area is near Emerson Avenue on the east side.

When officers arrived they found an adult male who had been shot.

Police initially reported the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition before later stating the victim has died.

According to IMPD PIO Shane Foley, officers were able to secure the building where a person of interest was located inside.

IMPD SWAT and negotiators responded to the scene and were able to get one female and the person of interest out of the building.

Police state no force had to be used and they were able to detain the suspect without incident.

This is a developing story.