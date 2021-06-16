Shop Fishers: Summer Series returning in July

FISHERS — For the second year, the City of Fishers is hosting a weeklong celebration of small businesses from July 16-23.

The Shop Fishers: Summer Series will feature special deals and promotions from more than 60 businesses across the city.

Customers who check in at three participating businesses during Shop Fishers will be entered to win a prize pack featuring gifts from participating businesses. The City of Fishers will also host social media giveaways leading up to the event.

More event information is available here.

Participating businesses include: