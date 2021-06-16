Shop Fishers: Summer Series returning in July

FISHERS — For the second year, the City of Fishers is hosting a weeklong celebration of small businesses from July 16-23.
The Shop Fishers: Summer Series will feature special deals and promotions from more than 60 businesses across the city.
Customers who check in at three participating businesses during Shop Fishers will be entered to win a prize pack featuring gifts from participating businesses. The City of Fishers will also host social media giveaways leading up to the event.
More event information is available here.
Participating businesses include:
- 101 Beer Kitchen
- Acton Academy Fishers
- Adrenaline Family Adventure Park
- Bach to Rock Fishers
- BIBIBOP Asian Grill
- Big O Tires
- BluePeppermint Boutique
- Blush Salon Boutique
- Chao Vietnamese Street food
- Dottie Couture Boutique
- Double O Lawn Greetings
- Family Care Chiropractic
- Fishers Apparel Store
- Fishers Arts Council
- Fishers Cryotherapy
- Fishers Flower Farm
- Fishers Maker Playground
- Fishers Parks Facility Rentals
- Fit Chicks!
- FORUM Credit Union
- Four Day Ray Brewing LLC
- Gallery 116
- Get Out In Nature
- Gratitude Boutique
- Greek's Pizzeria
- Hammer & Stain Central Indiana
- Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
- High Frequency Arts
- Hopeful Jewelry
- IKEA Fishers Restaurant
- Jackrabbit
- Jack's Donuts Fishers
- Kincaid’s Meat Market
- Korave Korean BBQ
- KruFit
- MashCraft Fishers
- Massage Envy - Fishers
- Mathnasium of Fishers
- McNamara Florist
- Medi-Weightloss Noblesville/Fishers
- MJ Layne
- PANA Donuts & Boba Tea
- Peace Water Winery
- Play It Again Sports
- Roman & Leo
- Runners Forum
- Schoolhouse 7 Cafe
- Second Act Sweets
- Shop Gina Celeste
- Sophia’s Bridal and Tux
- Tasteful Times
- Taylor's Bakery
- The Hot Room
- The Lash Lounge Fishers - Downtown
- The Well Coffeehouse
- Threaded Blue Boutique
- Twigs & Tea
- Unplug Soy Candles
- VisionQuest Eyecare
- Wasson Nursery