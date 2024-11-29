Shoppers head to Greenwood Park Mall for Black Friday deals

GREENWOOD — Foot traffic at the Greenwood Park Mall is up from this time last year, as people try to snag those Black Friday deals.

“Recent consumer surveys say that spending is projected to be above last year’s levels. We’re going to be seeing a lot of shopping bags, full parking lots, which is all a good sign as we prepare for the holiday season," Greenwood Park Mall spokesperson McKenzie Query said.

Across the U.S., consumers are expected to spend just under a trillion dollars this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation.

But for some, it’s about more than just the savings.

“I get to bring out my kids with me and spend it with my sister and my niece and my nephews. It’s all about being with family," Tina Thompson said.

Thompson has been coming to the Greenwood Park Mall on Black Friday for 20 years.

“Our time is limited with family. Everyone is so busy. This is an opportunity to get out early. Work off some of the calories from yesterday and enjoy some fellowship with friends and family,” Debbie Lambert said.

That’s also the case for Kam, Kelly and Janet Swigert.

Three generations of their family are on the hunt this year.

“My mom and I have probably done this since I was 5," Swigert said.

Safety is a top priority.

That’s why Greenwood Park Mall is upping its security this year.

“We have a K-9 unit. We have 4 off-duty police officers, a robust security staff, cameras in our parking lots and license plate readers.”

The mall closes at 9 p.m. on Black Friday.