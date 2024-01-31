Police respond to possible shots fired at Beech Grove High School

BEECH GROVE — Police are on the scene of Beech Grove High School after shots rang out Tuesday night.

Beech Grove Police said no one was injured.

According to Captain Tyler Frankel, officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. after receiving multiple possible shots fired calls.

"We got multiple calls on 10 to 15 shots fired and we got here and there were people flagging us down about a possible suspect," Captain Frankel said.

Police said they have one suspect in custody.

A girl's sectional basketball game was scheduled at the school tonight, however, police do not believe anyone involved in the incident was a Beech Grove student.

