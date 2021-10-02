Shots fired outside Ben Davis High School

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — Multiple gunshot could be heard in the middle of a high school football game at Ben Davis High School Friday night.

WRTV's Eldon Wheeler was at the football game in Wayne Township between Ben Davis and Carmel High School. Upon hearing the gunshots, players began scattering off the field.

Players and fans inside the stadium are all safe.

The game is currently suspended at Ben Davis due to several gunshots outside of the stadium. All individuals inside the stadium are safe. Teams in the locker rooms. Updates will be provided. — Jim Inskeep (@carmelathletics) October 2, 2021

The game has been called. Everyone is safe inside the stadium and there is no immediate threat. Ben Davis HS does require metal detector checks when entering the facility. — Jim Inskeep (@carmelathletics) October 2, 2021

Thank you to the first responders on site for the immediate response and safety of all inside the venue. The game will not be resumed. Hounds are headed back to Carmel. — Jim Inskeep (@carmelathletics) October 2, 2021

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.