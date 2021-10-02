Watch
Shots fired outside Ben Davis High School

Photo provided/Eldon Wheeler WRTV
Posted at 9:53 PM, Oct 01, 2021
WAYNE TOWNSHIP — Multiple gunshot could be heard in the middle of a high school football game at Ben Davis High School Friday night.

WRTV's Eldon Wheeler was at the football game in Wayne Township between Ben Davis and Carmel High School. Upon hearing the gunshots, players began scattering off the field.

Players and fans inside the stadium are all safe.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.

