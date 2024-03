Sights from Comic Con 2024 in Indianapolis

Comic Con 2024 in Indianapolis kicked off a weekend of festivities at the Indiana Convention Center on Friday. The yearly convention gives fans a chance to meet their favorite celebrities, artists, authors and comic creators. Scroll through the photos and you might see one of your favorite characters.

Comic Con is open Saturday from 10 a.m.to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.