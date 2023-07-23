Sigma Gamma Rho hosts “Black Businesses Block Party” to promote minority-owned businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — The women of Alpha Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Inc. hosted their second annual Black Business Block Party downtown on Georgia Street.

The sorority set out to highlight and showcase minority owned and operated businesses across the city.

“We are trying to promote and encourage minority businesses, and give them a platform,” Mayrena King, with Alpha Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho, said.

The block party featured over 100 local businesses and included a live DJ, food, drinks, dancing and a saxophonist.

“Most of these business owners do it as a side job but want it to be a full-time job so we’re trying to give them support,” King said.

Vendors sold clothing, jewelry, food and drinks at the block party.

WRTV

Grace Acquah is a real estate agent and alumna of the sorority. She says it’s important to participate in the event because it’s good to see other businesses grow and achieve their goals.

“Not yet meeting your goal is not the most horrible thing to happen in life. The most tragic thing is not having a goal to reach for. Even if you haven’t succeeded yet, there’s more time to reach that goal,” Acquah said.

Acquah is originally from Ghana. She says she’s showing people that it’s possible for anyone to achieve the American Dream.

“I came here, and I learned a lot that I can take back home. It’s good for me to be here, but it’s also good for me to go back home,” Acquah said.