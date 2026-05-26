Sign-ups open for Pacers & Fever summer 2026 camps and clinics

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Sign-ups for camps and clinics hosted by the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever are now open for this summer.

Dubbed the “Jr. Hoops Tour,” this year’s program includes 6 free single-day clinics and 13 paid week-long camps.

Clinics are open to kids 8 to 14 years old throughout central Indiana. The sessions feature fun games and lessons on the fundamentals of basketball, sportsmanship, respect, teamwork, and healthy habits.

The day-long clinics are open to any skill level. Registered kids will receive a free t-shirt, headband, prizes, and free lunch. Pacers and Fever stars may also pay them a visit.

Associate Director of Community Engagement for Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Richie Smith, says the teams want to play their part in keeping kids active while growing the game.

“We know summer is all about kids staying active, trying new things, and making memories with friends, and basketball is such a fun way to bring all of that together,” Smith said. “Whether it’s a free clinic or a week at camp, we want kids to have a chance to learn the game and have a great experience.”

Meanwhile, kids 7 to 15 years old can also sign up for Jr. Hoops Summer Camps. They are $260 for a week.

It includes focused training and individual coaching with instruction from the National Basketball Academy.

Each camp session will end with an awards ceremony and a personal player evaluation. Campers will also get a ticket to a Pacers home game next season.

To sign up, visit the camp website.

Jr. Hoops Free Clinics

Wednesday, June 3, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Putnam County YMCA, 1111 S. Calbert Way, Greencastle, IN 46135

Wednesday, June 10, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

YMCA of Vincennes, 2010 College Ave., Vincennes, IN 47591

Wednesday, June 17, 10 a.m. – noon (shooting clinic)

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Tuesday, July 21, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Warren Central High School, 9500 E. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46229

Thursday, July 21, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Decatur Central High School, 5251 Kentucky Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46221

Monday, July 21, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pacers Athletic Center, 200 E. 186th St., Westfield, IN 46074



Jr. Hoops Summer Camps