Sign-ups open for Pacers & Fever summer 2026 camps and clinics

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Sign-ups for camps and clinics hosted by the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever are now open for this summer.
Dubbed the “Jr. Hoops Tour,” this year’s program includes 6 free single-day clinics and 13 paid week-long camps.
Clinics are open to kids 8 to 14 years old throughout central Indiana. The sessions feature fun games and lessons on the fundamentals of basketball, sportsmanship, respect, teamwork, and healthy habits.
The day-long clinics are open to any skill level. Registered kids will receive a free t-shirt, headband, prizes, and free lunch. Pacers and Fever stars may also pay them a visit.
Associate Director of Community Engagement for Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Richie Smith, says the teams want to play their part in keeping kids active while growing the game.
“We know summer is all about kids staying active, trying new things, and making memories with friends, and basketball is such a fun way to bring all of that together,” Smith said. “Whether it’s a free clinic or a week at camp, we want kids to have a chance to learn the game and have a great experience.”
Meanwhile, kids 7 to 15 years old can also sign up for Jr. Hoops Summer Camps. They are $260 for a week.
It includes focused training and individual coaching with instruction from the National Basketball Academy.
Each camp session will end with an awards ceremony and a personal player evaluation. Campers will also get a ticket to a Pacers home game next season.
To sign up, visit the camp website.
Jr. Hoops Free Clinics
- Wednesday, June 3, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Putnam County YMCA, 1111 S. Calbert Way, Greencastle, IN 46135
- Wednesday, June 10, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- YMCA of Vincennes, 2010 College Ave., Vincennes, IN 47591
- Wednesday, June 17, 10 a.m. – noon (shooting clinic)
- Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Tuesday, July 21, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Warren Central High School, 9500 E. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46229
- Thursday, July 21, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Decatur Central High School, 5251 Kentucky Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46221
- Monday, July 21, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Pacers Athletic Center, 200 E. 186th St., Westfield, IN 46074
Jr. Hoops Summer Camps
- June 1–5, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- YMCA of Muncie, 615 N. Walnut St., Muncie, IN 47305
- June 22-26, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, 1700 Conner St., Noblesville, IN 46060
- June 1–5, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- The Farmers Bank Fieldhouse, 645 Fieldhouse Way, Lebanon, IN 46052
- July 6–10, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Connection Pointe Brownsburg, 1800 N. Green St., Brownsburg, IN 46112
- June 8–12, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Tri West High School, 7883 IN-39, Litzon, IN 46149
- July 13–17, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Fishers United Methodist Church, 9691 E. 116th St., Fishers, IN 46037
- June 15–19, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Greenwood Fieldhouse, 411 S. Madison Ave., Greenwood, IN 46142
- July 13–17, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Center Grove High School, 2717 S. Morgantown Rd., Greenwood, IN 46143
- June 15–19, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Fishers United Methodist Church, 9691 E. 116th St., Fishers, IN 46037
- July 20–24, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Greenwood Community Center, 100 Surina Way, Greenwood, IN 46143
- June 22-26, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park, 2224 25th St., Columbus, IN 47201
- July 20–24, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Riverview Health Arena at Innovation Mile, 14157 CJ Way, Noblesville, IN 46060
- July 27–31, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Miami County YMCA, 751 W. 2nd St., Peru, IN 46970