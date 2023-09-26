Silver Alert declared for 16-year-old female

ORANGE COUNTY — Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for a 16-year-old female.

Guinevere Zimmerman, 16, is a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds. She has purple hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

According to police, Zimmerman is missing from French Lick, Indiana. She was last seen on Monday, Sept. 25 at 4 a.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Guinevere Zimmerman, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 812-723-2417 or 911.