Silver Alert declared for 29-year-old Clay County man

CLAY COUNTY — Indiana State Police declared a Silver Alert for a missing 29-year-old man.

Bradley Schopmeyer is missing from Brazil, Indiana, which is 56 miles southwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

According to Clay County Sheriff's Department, he is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 220 pounds and has blond hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and basketball shorts.

According to police, Schopmeyer is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 812-446-2535 or 911.