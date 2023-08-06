Silver Alert declared for 3-year-old from Elkhart

ELKHART — Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for a 3-year-old boy from Elkhart, Indiana.

According to police, Ubaldo Salamanco is a Hispanic male, 3 feet tall, 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Salamanco was last seen in the company of his mother at 8:17 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Reyes is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve jacket and white shirt, driving a silver newer model Dodge Journey with a temporary license plate.

Police said Salamanco is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ubaldo Salamanca, contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175 or 911.