Silver Alert declared for 78-year-old woman from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE— Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old woman missing from Fort Wayne.

Karen Lynne Jenkins, 78, was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 14 around 12:48 p.m.

According to police, Jenkins is described a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 100 pounds with silver hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a gray 2017 Buick Lacrosse with Indiana license plate: 999ADT.

Jenkins is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Karen Lynne Jenkins, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.