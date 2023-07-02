Watch Now
Silver Alert canceled for missing 11-year-old from Greenfield

Posted at 8:22 PM, Jul 01, 2023
GREENFIELD — A Silver Alert has been canceled for 11-year-old Garrison Moody.

He is 5’1”, 90 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, gray basketball shorts and white Crocs.

Moody is missing from Greenfield, which is 25 miles east of Indianapolis. He was last seen Saturday at 11:40 a.m.

Moody is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-1144 or 911.

