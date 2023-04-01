Silver Alert declared for missing 14-year-old Beech Grove girl

BEECH GROVE — The Beech Grove Police Department has declared a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kylee Ann Cox was last seen in a white 4-door truck in Indianapolis on Friday, March 31 at 3 p.m.

She is described as being a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 142 pounds, with blonde hair with brown roots and blue eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black shoes (with no laces).

Cox is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kylee Ann Cox, contact the Beech Grove Police Department or 911.

