Silver Alert declared for missing 16-year-old from Anderson

ANDERSON — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old from Anderson.

Hailey Renee Thompson is described as 5’9” and 225 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red tank top, white tennis shoes and a white fleece coat.

She is missing from Anderson and was last seen on Friday, Dec. 22. She is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Cruze 4 door with License Plate TCS725.

Hailey is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 765-642-0221 or 911.