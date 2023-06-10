Silver Alert declared for missing 17-year-old female

RUSH COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 17-year-old female.

According to Indiana State Police, Valerie Tindall is missing from Arlington, Indiana which is around 47 miles southeast of Indianapolis. Police said she was last seen on Wednesday, June 07, 2023, at 12 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Tindall is a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 162 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Tindall was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, jean shorts and sandals and driving a green 2000 Honda Accord with Indiana License plate ZYK833.

If you have any information on Valerie Tindall, contact the Rush County Sheriff’s Department at 765-932-2931 or 911.