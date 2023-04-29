Silver Alert declared for missing 17-year-old from Rockville

ROCKVILLE — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 17-year-old female last seen in Rockville, about 57 miles west of Indianapolis.

Gracie Reigh Erwin is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Indiana State Police

Erwin was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

She was last seen on Friday, April 28 at 9:30 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on where Erwin might be, contact the Parke County Sheriff’s Office at 765-569-5413 or call 911.

