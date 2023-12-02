Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Silver Alert declared for missing 66-year-old Hartford City man

SILVER ALERT - 1 PHOTO (3).jpg
Indiana State Police
SILVER ALERT - 1 PHOTO (3).jpg
Posted at 5:56 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 17:56:23-05

HARTFORD CITY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Hartford City man.

66-year-old Rick Roderick, described as 6’0” and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing dark colored pants and no shirt.

Rick is missing from Hartford City, which is 64 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Saturday at 1 a.m.

Rick is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office at 765-348-0930 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!