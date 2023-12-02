Silver Alert declared for missing 66-year-old Hartford City man

HARTFORD CITY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Hartford City man.

66-year-old Rick Roderick, described as 6’0” and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing dark colored pants and no shirt.

Rick is missing from Hartford City, which is 64 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Saturday at 1 a.m.

Rick is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office at 765-348-0930 or 911.