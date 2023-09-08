Watch Now
Silver Alert declared for missing 76-year-old woman

Indiana State Police
Betty Gatke, 76
Posted at 5:27 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 17:27:02-04

BLUFFTON — Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old woman.

Betty Gatke is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a jacket and blue jeans on Friday, September 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Gatke is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Betty Gatke, you are asked to contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.

