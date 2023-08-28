Watch Now
Silver Alert declared for missing 85-year-old from Clayton

Indiana State Police
Posted at 10:11 PM, Aug 27, 2023
HENDRICKS COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Clayton.

85-year-old Emmett Fishel is described as 5’9” and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Fishel is believed to be driving a black 2014 Ford Mustang with Indiana license plate WHL190.

He is missing from Clayton, Indiana, which is 35 miles southwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700 or 911.

