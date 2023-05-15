Silver Alert cancelled for missing 89-year-old from Wabash

WABASH — A Silver Alert has been cancelled for John Day, an 89-year-old white male, 5’10” tall and 190 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be driving a red 2008 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate D220AD.

Day is missing from Wabash, which is 84 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Sunday, May 14, at 10 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.

