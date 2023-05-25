Silver Alert declared for missing Connersville man

CONNERSVILLE — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Connersville man.

A Silver Alert has been declared for Roger Mills, a 66-year-old white male, 6’0”, 200 pounds who is bald with blue eyes.

Mills was last seen wearing unknown clothing and driving a tan 2002 Dodge Dakota with Indiana registration ADF723.

Mills is missing from Connersville, which is 65 miles east of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Wednesday at 11 p.m.

Mills is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Connersville Police Department at 765-825-2111 or 911.