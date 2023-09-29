Silver Alert declared for missing Eaton man

EATON — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 25-year-old Eaton man.

Noah Elliott is described as 6’1 and 274 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt with black cuffs, dark green joggers and black timberline boots.

Noah has a tattoo of a rose and thorns on his left forearm. He was driving a black 2014 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate 425RBH.

Noah is missing from Eaton, which is 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m.

Noah is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information should contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.