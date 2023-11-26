Silver Alert declared for missing Mishawaka teen

MISHAWAKA — Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for a missing Mishawaka teen.

12-year-old Sequoia Taylor is a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with black and blue braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white and red shirt, black pants and white crocs.

Taylor is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana which about 144 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Police said she was last seen Saturday, Nov. 25.

Taylor is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1681 or 911.