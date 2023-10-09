Silver Alert declared for missing Newton County teen

NEWTON COUNTY — Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert from a missing teenage girl from Newton County.

16-year-old Riley Springsteen is described as a white female, 4 feet 9 inches tall, 148 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Springsteen was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pink backpack and last seen on Monday, Oct. 9 at 5 a.m.

She is missing from Brook, Indiana which is 108 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Springsteen is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Riley Springsteen, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.