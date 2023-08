SHERIDAN — A Silver Alert has been declared for 15-year-old Makenzie Setters.

Makenzie is described as 5’3” and 200 pounds. She has brown fading to red with silver hair and blue/hazel eyes. She also has a nose piercing.

Makenzie is missing from Sheridan, Indiana, which is 44 miles north of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Aug. 10.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information should call the Sheridan Police Department at 317-758-2500 or 911.