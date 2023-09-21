Watch Now
Silver Alert cancelled for missing woman from Indianapolis

Indiana State Police / WRTV
Posted at 3:58 PM, Sep 21, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a missing Indianapolis woman.

68-year-old Kimberly Dupee-Boyd is 5’7 and 162 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow top and black jeans and carrying a blue and pink flowered purse.

Kimberly is believed to be driving a black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado truck with Indiana license plate C301AH.

She is missing from Indianapolis and was last seen Thursday at 11 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD at 317-327-6541 or 911.

