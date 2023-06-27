Silver Alert declared for Zionsville man

ZIONSVILLE — Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for a missing man from Zionsville, just 17 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

David Meschino Jr., 32, is a white male. He is described by police as 5 feet 11 inches, 200 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Police said Meschino was last seen on Saturday, June 24 at midnight wearing a gray t-shirt with blue jeans and white leather top shoes. Meschino is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on David Meschino, police ask you to contact the Zionsville Police Department at 317-873-5967 or 911.