Silver Alert issued for 49-year-old Marion woman

MARION — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 49-year-old woman last seen in Marion, Indiana.

Marcie Renee Bright is described as a white woman, 5 foot 6 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Bright was last seen wearing a maroon hospital shirt and maroon pants with yellow socks.

She was last seen in Marion, Indiana on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 am.

Police say Bright is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Marcie Renee Bright, contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or 911.