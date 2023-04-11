Silver Alert issued for Crown Point man

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing Crown Point, Indiana man.

Damon Fitzgerald is a 49-year-old old white man and was last seen on Tuesday, April 11 at 1:43 a.m. He is 6 feet 0 inches tall, 200 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white or gray shirt, blue jeans, green hospital socks and no shoes.

Damon is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Damon Fitzgerald, contact the Crown Point Police Department at 219-663-2131 or 911.

