Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Silver Alert issued for elderly Linton man

Indiana State Police
Posted at 5:04 PM, Feb 12, 2024
LINTON — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man from Linton, Indiana which is about 90 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Police said 89-year-old Earl Lloyd Kates went missing on Mon. Feb 12.

Kates is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen driving a dark blue, 2019 GMC Acadia with Indiana license plate: D418PE.

Kates is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411 or 911.

